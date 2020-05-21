Is It Crazy To Buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) And Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

The shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the BHR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.27.

The shares of the company added by 10.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.46 while ending the day at $2.67. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -7.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. BHR had ended its last session trading at $2.42. BHR 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $12.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.96%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.94 and traded between $1.27 and $1.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SFET’s 50-day SMA is 1.3487 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.7939. The stock has a high of $63.32 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83332.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 133.90%, as 194,914 BHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.85% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Geode Capital Management LLC bought more SFET shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Geode Capital Management LLC purchasing 6,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,396 shares of SFET, with a total valuation of $31,675. Two Sigma Investments LP meanwhile sold more SFET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Safe-T Group Ltd shares by 91.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -265 shares of Safe-T Group Ltd which are valued at $30. In the same vein, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Safe-T Group Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,532 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 0.32% of Safe-T Group Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.