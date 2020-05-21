Is A Downturn Overdue? SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.57.

The shares of the company added by 8.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8265 while ending the day at $0.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -66.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. SPI had ended its last session trading at $0.82. SPI 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The SPI Energy Co. Ltd. generated 8.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated TUP as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TUP could down by -0.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.59% to reach $2.90/share. It started the day trading at $3.03 and traded between $2.75 and $2.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUP’s 50-day SMA is 2.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.31. The stock has a high of $22.47 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.57%, as 9.97M SPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.99% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TUP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -263,965 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,898,157 shares of TUP, with a total valuation of $22,212,066. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,163,028 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by 12.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,772,639 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 202,480 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation which are valued at $5,707,898. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Managem… increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 411,134 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,443,032 shares and is now valued at $4,646,563. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.