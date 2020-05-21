Is A Downturn Overdue? Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)?

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.21.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.85 while ending the day at $0.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -44.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $0.91. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $2.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 12.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. JMP Securities also rated PFSI as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PFSI could surge by 20.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.86% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $32.27 and traded between $30.77 and $31.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFSI’s 50-day SMA is 25.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.74. The stock has a high of $39.57 for the year while the low is $13.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.34%, as 2.31M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.95% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.12% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Highfields Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,741,237 shares of PFSI, with a total valuation of $474,913,120. BlackRock Financial Management, I… meanwhile sold more PFSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,862,347 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,808,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 92,834 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. which are valued at $205,409,760. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 321,531 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,144,741 shares and is now valued at $94,876,836. Following these latest developments, around 24.50% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.