Is A Downturn Overdue? MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), GAN plc (NASDAQ:GAN)?

The shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGIC Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Buy the MTG stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MTG is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that MTG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.49.

The shares of the company added by 10.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.3616 while ending the day at $7.98. During the trading session, a total of 8.84 million shares were traded which represents a -26.65% decline from the average session volume which is 6.98 million shares. MTG had ended its last session trading at $7.24. MTG 52-week low price stands at $4.34 while its 52-week high price is $15.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.52%. MGIC Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $15.20 and traded between $14.25 and $15.10 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $2.60. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 467.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alan W. Weber (Investment Managem… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,191,734 shares of GAN, with a total valuation of $15,790,476.

Following these latest developments, around 47.27% of GAN plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.