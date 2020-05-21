Is A Downturn Overdue? Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)?

The shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $21 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kornit Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the KRNT stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Needham was of a view that KRNT is Buy in its latest report on April 04, 2019. Needham thinks that KRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.63.

The shares of the company added by 33.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.09 while ending the day at $47.74. During the trading session, a total of 3.25 million shares were traded which represents a -806.17% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. KRNT had ended its last session trading at $35.68. Kornit Digital Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 199.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.99, with a beta of 1.59. Kornit Digital Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 KRNT 52-week low price stands at $22.17 while its 52-week high price is $45.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kornit Digital Ltd. generated 63.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.38%. Kornit Digital Ltd. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Barclays also rated ENPH as Initiated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that ENPH could down by -36.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.28% to reach $47.00/share. It started the day trading at $69.4018 and traded between $62.34 and $64.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENPH’s 50-day SMA is 41.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.39. The stock has a high of $70.36 for the year while the low is $13.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.14%, as 13.07M KRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.01% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.97, while the P/B ratio is 25.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 244.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ENPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -498,680 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,527,523 shares of ENPH, with a total valuation of $399,343,902. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ENPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,718,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,602,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 272,874 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. which are valued at $309,173,627. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,568,106 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,585,644 shares and is now valued at $214,745,709. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Enphase Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.