Is A Downturn Overdue? Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB), Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)?

The shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Western Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Neutral the GWB stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. FBR & Co. was of a view that GWB is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that GWB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.26.

The shares of the company added by 12.81% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.12 while ending the day at $13.39. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a 13.83% incline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. GWB had ended its last session trading at $11.87. GWB 52-week low price stands at $10.86 while its 52-week high price is $36.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.62%. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.44% to reach $20.57/share. It started the day trading at $19.59 and traded between $17.28 and $17.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFYA’s 50-day SMA is 19.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.75. The stock has a high of $34.87 for the year while the low is $13.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.84%, as 1.27M GWB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.42% of Afya Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.03, while the P/B ratio is 10.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 367.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more AFYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 795,976 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,830,566 shares of AFYA, with a total valuation of $83,276,505. Jackson Square Partners LLC meanwhile bought more AFYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,346,519 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Afya Limited shares by 397.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,326,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,858,292 shares of Afya Limited which are valued at $50,573,588. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its Afya Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,238,051 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,238,051 shares and is now valued at $48,655,229. Following these latest developments, around 29.71% of Afya Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.