Is A Downturn Overdue? Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN), Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)?

The shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $19 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Overweight the GDEN stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2018. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on May 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that GDEN is Outperform in its latest report on March 14, 2018. Jefferies thinks that GDEN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.66.

The shares of the company added by 18.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.39 while ending the day at $10.79. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -82.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. GDEN had ended its last session trading at $9.08. Golden Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 GDEN 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $21.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.83 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Golden Entertainment Inc. generated 301.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.95%. Golden Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $8.41 and traded between $7.452 and $7.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOHU’s 50-day SMA is 7.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.87. The stock has a high of $15.89 for the year while the low is $5.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 528289.33 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.77%, as 450,261 GDEN shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more SOHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -63,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,855,836 shares of SOHU, with a total valuation of $32,350,464. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SOHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,378,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by 17.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,014,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -433,875 shares of Sohu.com Limited which are valued at $16,899,482. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,547 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,147,733 shares and is now valued at $9,629,480. Following these latest developments, around 26.00% of Sohu.com Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.