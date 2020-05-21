Is A Downturn Overdue? Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)?

The shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. Goldman was of a view that ESPR is Neutral in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Goldman thinks that ESPR is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $88.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.63.

The shares of the company added by 7.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.68 while ending the day at $45.37. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a 5.07% incline from the average session volume which is 0.91 million shares. ESPR had ended its last session trading at $42.11. ESPR 52-week low price stands at $24.82 while its 52-week high price is $76.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Esperion Therapeutics Inc. generated 150.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.23%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $2.14 and traded between $2.01 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CX’s 50-day SMA is 2.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.32. The stock has a high of $4.46 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.13%, as 13.40M ESPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more CX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -16,594,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 105,997,890 shares of CX, with a total valuation of $224,715,527. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile bought more CX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,464,302 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 7.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 37,952,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,213,381 shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $80,459,504. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,555,197 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 37,768,948 shares and is now valued at $80,070,170. Following these latest developments, around 60.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.