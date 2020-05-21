Is A Downturn Overdue? CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)?

The shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CURO Group Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CURO stock while also putting a $19 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.75.

The shares of the company added by 11.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.21 while ending the day at $6.80. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -2.45% decline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. CURO had ended its last session trading at $6.11. CURO 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $16.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CURO Group Holdings Corp. generated 180.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. UBS also rated TCF as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that TCF could surge by 18.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.44% to reach $32.69/share. It started the day trading at $26.79 and traded between $25.15 and $26.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCF’s 50-day SMA is 24.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.85. The stock has a high of $47.46 for the year while the low is $16.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.27%, as 3.70M CURO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.47% of TCF Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 339,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,855,512 shares of TCF, with a total valuation of $441,060,151. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $369,601,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TCF Financial Corporation shares by 6.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,913,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -519,596 shares of TCF Financial Corporation which are valued at $205,262,943. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its TCF Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,350,689 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,396,692 shares and is now valued at $160,227,785. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of TCF Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.