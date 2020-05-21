Is A Downturn Overdue? Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT), Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)?

The shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allot Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Buy the ALLT stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75. Wunderlich was of a view that ALLT is Hold in its latest report on May 03, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that ALLT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.84.

The shares of the company added by 14.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.60 while ending the day at $12.02. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a -415.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.19 million shares. ALLT had ended its last session trading at $10.54. ALLT 52-week low price stands at $6.44 while its 52-week high price is $13.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allot Ltd. generated 61.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Allot Ltd. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.89% to reach $3.60/share. It started the day trading at $4.94 and traded between $4.31 and $4.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTX’s 50-day SMA is 4.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.43. The stock has a high of $18.20 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.50%, as 2.55M ALLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deccan Value Investors LP bought more GTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deccan Value Investors LP purchasing 3,328,442 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,529,047 shares of GTX, with a total valuation of $57,383,306. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,382,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sessa Capital IM LP increased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,315,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,708 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. which are valued at $39,872,026. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 541,590 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,987,012 shares and is now valued at $21,729,215. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Garrett Motion Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.