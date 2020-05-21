Expensive Market, What To Buy? Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

The shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Village Farms International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.73.

The shares of the company added by 24.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.4558 while ending the day at $4.21. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a -348.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.76 million shares. VFF had ended its last session trading at $3.39. VFF 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $14.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Village Farms International Inc. generated 13.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2100.0%. Village Farms International Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.53% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.75 and traded between $2.45 and $2.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREX’s 50-day SMA is 1.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.66. The stock has a high of $5.98 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11262.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8525.32%, as 971,384 VFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.86% of Creative Realities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Horton Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 629,261 shares of CREX, with a total valuation of $1,950,080.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its Creative Realities Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 191,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550 shares of Creative Realities Inc. which are valued at $592,994. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Creative Realities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.