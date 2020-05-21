Can Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) Offer Investors Safety?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.62% on 05/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.65 before closing at $0.65. Intraday shares traded counted 4.26 million, which was -598.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 609.16K. ASM’s previous close was $0.64 while the outstanding shares total 77.27M. The firm has a beta of 0.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 83.98, with weekly volatility at 18.80% and ATR at 0.05. The ASM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.26 and a $0.81 high.

Investors have identified the Silver company Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ASM, the company has in raw cash 6.7 million on their books with 3.59 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18540000 million total, with 7789000 million as their total liabilities.

ASM were able to record -1.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. recorded a total of 7.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -46.51%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.