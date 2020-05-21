Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.97, and a growth ratio of 3.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.66, with weekly volatility at 6.36% and ATR at 0.59. The AINV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.20 and a $18.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.71%. Intraday shares traded counted 1.11 million, which was -0.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. AINV’s previous close was $9.14 while the outstanding shares total 66.61M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Apollo Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $608.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apollo Investment Corporation recorded a total of 68.48 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.16 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 54.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 66.61M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AINV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AINV attractive?

In related news, Director, STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.50, for a total value of 23,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Widra Howard now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 223,600. Also, Director, STEIN ELLIOT JR sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.18 per share, with a total market value of 49,599. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STEIN ELLIOT JR now holds 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,933. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.