Analysts Turn Mixed On United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The shares of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Community Banks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Market Perform the UCBI stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Raymond James was of a view that UCBI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 07, 2019. SunTrust thinks that UCBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.83.

The shares of the company added by 9.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.03 while ending the day at $18.35. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a 4.14% incline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. UCBI had ended its last session trading at $16.70. United Community Banks Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.50, with a beta of 1.46. UCBI 52-week low price stands at $14.95 while its 52-week high price is $31.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.9%. United Community Banks Inc. has the potential to record 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.12% to reach $43.33/share. It started the day trading at $38.25 and traded between $36.37 and $38.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTFC’s 50-day SMA is 34.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.29. The stock has a high of $74.46 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.48%, as 1.55M UCBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 758.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 74,248 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,305,124 shares of WTFC, with a total valuation of $222,284,696. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WTFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,371,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by 9.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,554,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -393,944 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation which are valued at $148,915,575. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,174 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,355,708 shares and is now valued at $98,704,165. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.