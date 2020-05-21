Analysts Turn Mixed On Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

The shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sesen Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.92.

The shares of the company added by 8.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.7551 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -84.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. SESN had ended its last session trading at $0.74. Sesen Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 SESN 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sesen Bio Inc. generated 42.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.94%. Sesen Bio Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $2.88 and traded between $2.535 and $2.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNP’s 50-day SMA is 2.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.21. The stock has a high of $4.77 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 330664.91 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.45%, as 500,792 SESN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TNP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -178,264 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,175,047 shares of TNP, with a total valuation of $14,403,912. Kopernik Global Investors LLC meanwhile sold more TNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,681,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by 5.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,251,407 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -195,656 shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited which are valued at $11,217,354. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,193 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,740,562 shares and is now valued at $9,454,939. Following these latest developments, around 33.30% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.