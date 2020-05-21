Analysts Turn Mixed On NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

The shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Goldman was of a view that NEX is Buy in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NEX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 207.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.24.

The shares of the company added by 11.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.78 while ending the day at $3.07. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a 1.14% incline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. NEX had ended its last session trading at $2.76. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 NEX 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $9.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. generated 489.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $14.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.37% to reach $12.86/share. It started the day trading at $15.87 and traded between $13.50 and $15.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUTU’s 50-day SMA is 10.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.98. The stock has a high of $14.66 for the year while the low is $8.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 272277.91 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.22%, as 258,065 NEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.77% of Futu Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 98.44, while the P/B ratio is 5.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 210.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… bought more FUTU shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… purchasing 255,939 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,567,710 shares of FUTU, with a total valuation of $28,629,967.

Similarly, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management L… decreased its Futu Holdings Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 80,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Futu Holdings Limited which are valued at $892,000. In the same vein, Aperio Group LLC decreased its Futu Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,045 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,045 shares and is now valued at $346,152. Following these latest developments, around 1.16% of Futu Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.