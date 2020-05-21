Analysts Turn Mixed On Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT)

The shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Plains Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that GPRE is Overweight in its latest report on November 03, 2017. Jefferies thinks that GPRE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.32.

The shares of the company added by 30.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.77 while ending the day at $9.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -401.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.72 million shares. GPRE had ended its last session trading at $6.99. Green Plains Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GPRE 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $16.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Plains Inc. generated 205.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1512.5%. Green Plains Inc. has the potential to record -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on September 09, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) is now rated as Speculative Buy. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.23 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2170 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4240. The stock has a high of $1.28 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 154132.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.06%, as 245,163 GPRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 672.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The West Family Investments, Inc. bought more TAT shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The West Family Investments, Inc. purchasing 490,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,688,959 shares of TAT, with a total valuation of $648,039. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more TAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… decreased its TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares by 1.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 508,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,400 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. which are valued at $122,428. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 337,879 shares and is now valued at $81,429. Following these latest developments, around 15.30% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.