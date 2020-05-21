Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

The shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spotify Technology S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Mkt Perform the SPOT stock while also putting a $124 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Underperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Bernstein was of a view that SPOT is Underperform in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that SPOT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $157.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.23.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $174.01 while ending the day at $189.80. During the trading session, a total of 4.8 million shares were traded which represents a -203.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. SPOT had ended its last session trading at $175.03. Spotify Technology S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SPOT 52-week low price stands at $109.18 while its 52-week high price is $179.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spotify Technology S.A. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.64%. Spotify Technology S.A. has the potential to record -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. B. Riley FBR also rated ZION as Downgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that ZION could surge by 5.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.50% to reach $32.95/share. It started the day trading at $31.49 and traded between $30.20 and $31.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZION’s 50-day SMA is 28.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.60. The stock has a high of $52.48 for the year while the low is $23.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.96%, as 13.14M SPOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.14% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ZION shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -296,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,011,444 shares of ZION, with a total valuation of $632,561,745. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZION shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $297,624,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Zions Bancorporation National Association shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,199,212 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,416 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association which are valued at $290,787,091. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Zions Bancorporation National Association shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 597,925 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,738,448 shares and is now valued at $276,222,341. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.