Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 395.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.66.

The shares of the company added by 13.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.37 while ending the day at $2.53. During the trading session, a total of 12.79 million shares were traded which represents a -368.63% decline from the average session volume which is 2.73 million shares. RIOT had ended its last session trading at $2.23. Riot Blockchain Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 RIOT 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Riot Blockchain Inc. generated 13.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Riot Blockchain Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.20. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.8321 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8548 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2930. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.92%, as 41.91M RIOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.18% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more MUX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 412,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,261,918 shares of MUX, with a total valuation of $17,586,227. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,041,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,958,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -581,653 shares of McEwen Mining Inc. which are valued at $7,664,351. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 239,903 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,383,274 shares and is now valued at $5,184,093. Following these latest developments, around 20.57% of McEwen Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.