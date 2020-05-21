Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

The shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Residential Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on December 31, 2019, to Buy the NRZ stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BTIG Research was of a view that NRZ is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that NRZ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.68.

The shares of the company added by 8.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.31 while ending the day at $6.68. During the trading session, a total of 12.54 million shares were traded which represents a 18.85% incline from the average session volume which is 15.45 million shares. NRZ had ended its last session trading at $6.13. NRZ 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $17.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.42%. New Residential Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $4.08 and traded between $3.8405 and $4.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVXL’s 50-day SMA is 3.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.06. The stock has a high of $6.31 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.40%, as 7.32M NRZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.02% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 950.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AVXL shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 278,414 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,012,607 shares of AVXL, with a total valuation of $10,423,620. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AVXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,127,315 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 822,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,767 shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which are valued at $2,846,808. Following these latest developments, around 4.17% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.