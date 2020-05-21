Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI)

The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Evercore ISI was of a view that LBRT is In-line in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that LBRT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.34.

The shares of the company added by 7.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $5.35. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a 37.56% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. LBRT had ended its last session trading at $4.97. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LBRT 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $16.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. generated 56.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1500.0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.94 and traded between $0.86 and $0.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REI’s 50-day SMA is 0.7042 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6267. The stock has a high of $4.55 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.73%, as 13.37M LBRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.10% of Ring Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more REI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -378,812 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,536,108 shares of REI, with a total valuation of $7,691,033. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more REI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,588,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ring Energy Inc. shares by 4.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,798,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,922 shares of Ring Energy Inc. which are valued at $3,422,271. In the same vein, Granahan Investment Management, I… increased its Ring Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,103,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,075,245 shares and is now valued at $2,770,796. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Ring Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.