Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

The shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Infinera Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Overweight the INFN stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that INFN is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Jefferies thinks that INFN is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.61.

The shares of the company added by 8.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.47 while ending the day at $4.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.56 million shares were traded which represents a 7.97% incline from the average session volume which is 3.87 million shares. INFN had ended its last session trading at $4.49. Infinera Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 INFN 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Infinera Corporation generated 265.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Infinera Corporation has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.23 and traded between $1.13 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPCB’s 50-day SMA is 0.8909 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7683. The stock has a high of $1.91 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 216771.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 95.92%, as 424,698 INFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of SuperCom Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 91.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 75.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… sold more SPCB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… selling -62,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 132,145 shares of SPCB, with a total valuation of $161,217. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SPCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $143,143 worth of shares.

Similarly, QCM LLC decreased its SuperCom Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 74,683 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SuperCom Ltd. which are valued at $91,113. Following these latest developments, around 16.80% of SuperCom Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.