Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

The shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 04, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celsion Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on April 10, 2017, to Buy the CLSN stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 10, 2016. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on July 12, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Maxim Group was of a view that CLSN is Buy in its latest report on January 19, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that CLSN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.90.

The shares of the company added by 16.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.57 million shares were traded which represents a -1166.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.28 million shares. CLSN had ended its last session trading at $1.48. Celsion Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CLSN 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $2.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Celsion Corporation generated 5.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.0%. Celsion Corporation has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.817 and traded between $0.71 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACOR’s 50-day SMA is 0.9314 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9667. The stock has a high of $11.19 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.44%, as 14.19M CLSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.03% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ACOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -354,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,940,816 shares of ACOR, with a total valuation of $6,677,065. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ACOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,994,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by 12.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,383,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -622,951 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,217,106. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,605 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,822,645 shares and is now valued at $3,677,384. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.