Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)

The shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $100 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of bluebird bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the BLUE stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. Evercore ISI was of a view that BLUE is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that BLUE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $108.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.43.

The shares of the company added by 12.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $59.3118 while ending the day at $65.17. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -126.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. BLUE had ended its last session trading at $57.90. bluebird bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 BLUE 52-week low price stands at $38.95 while its 52-week high price is $143.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The bluebird bio Inc. generated 346.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$4.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.47%. bluebird bio Inc. has the potential to record -12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.27 and $1.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBIO’s 50-day SMA is 1.1225 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6378. The stock has a high of $3.40 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.16%, as 4.00M BLUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.29% of iBio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 300.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 929.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Eastern Capital Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,457,734 shares of IBIO, with a total valuation of $9,472,662. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,020,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its iBio Inc. shares by 12.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 823,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,057 shares of iBio Inc. which are valued at $921,973. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its iBio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,535 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 324,801 shares and is now valued at $363,777. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of iBio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.