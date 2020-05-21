Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The shares of Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2018. The Energy company has also assigned a $15 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Archrock Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2018, to Buy the AROC stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2018. CapitalOne was of a view that AROC is Overweight in its latest report on February 23, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that AROC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 180.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.62.

The shares of the company added by 11.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.4051 while ending the day at $5.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -9.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. AROC had ended its last session trading at $5.28. Archrock Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AROC 52-week low price stands at $2.09 while its 52-week high price is $11.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Archrock Inc. generated 3.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Archrock Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $6.26 and traded between $5.6601 and $5.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRI’s 50-day SMA is 4.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.32. The stock has a high of $14.88 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.54%, as 2.43M AROC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.58% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.24, while the P/B ratio is 7.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. bought more EVRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 213,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,451,376 shares of EVRI, with a total valuation of $31,934,311. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,508,128 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by 267.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,240,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,815,260 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,939,287. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 400,292 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,105,725 shares and is now valued at $25,273,339. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Everi Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.