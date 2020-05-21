Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY), Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The shares of AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2013. The Industrials company has also assigned a $21.50 price target. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AeroCentury Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 293.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.01.

The shares of the company added by 28.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.20 while ending the day at $2.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.36 million shares were traded which represents a -10120.91% decline from the average session volume which is 0.03 million shares. ACY had ended its last session trading at $2.18. ACY 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $9.32.

The AeroCentury Corp. generated 3.43 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Nomura also rated VIPS as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that VIPS could surge by 18.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.40% to reach $18.68/share. It started the day trading at $16.24 and traded between $14.775 and $15.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIPS’s 50-day SMA is 15.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.68. The stock has a high of $18.95 for the year while the low is $6.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.86%, as 15.53M ACY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.29, while the P/B ratio is 3.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more VIPS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -903,241 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,131,725 shares of VIPS, with a total valuation of $336,628,379. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,108,057 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by 3.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,756,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -544,686 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited which are valued at $235,064,800. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,477,553 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,470,786 shares and is now valued at $230,519,621. Following these latest developments, around 8.40% of Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.