2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

The shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Daqo New Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Overweight the DQ stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 24, 2018. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $58. Morgan Stanley was of a view that DQ is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 11, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that DQ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $73.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.62.

The shares of the company added by 8.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $56.60 while ending the day at $59.46. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -109.39% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. DQ had ended its last session trading at $54.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. currently has a market cap of $835.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DQ 52-week low price stands at $30.75 while its 52-week high price is $81.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Daqo New Energy Corp. generated 114.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.36%. Daqo New Energy Corp. has the potential to record 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $1.33 and traded between $1.24 and $1.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNKD’s 50-day SMA is 1.1601 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2754. The stock has a high of $1.88 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.77%, as 33.29M DQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.45% of MannKind Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MNKD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -124,330 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,724,707 shares of MNKD, with a total valuation of $17,842,119. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MNKD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,603,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its MannKind Corporation shares by 55.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,943,162 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,758,154 shares of MannKind Corporation which are valued at $6,426,111. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MannKind Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,751 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,408,790 shares and is now valued at $4,431,427. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of MannKind Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.