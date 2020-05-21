2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

The shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2015. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinedigm Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley & Co. advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2014, to Buy the CIDM stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2013. That day the B. Riley & Co. set price target on the stock to $3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 408.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.06.

The shares of the company added by 104.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.6801 while ending the day at $1.27. During the trading session, a total of 87.66 million shares were traded which represents a -57481.05% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. CIDM had ended its last session trading at $0.62. CIDM 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.03.

The Cinedigm Corp. generated 14.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.0%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $2.028 and traded between $1.85 and $1.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GERN’s 50-day SMA is 1.2037 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3359. The stock has a high of $2.40 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.55%, as 32.24M CIDM shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 48.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GERN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 20,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,400,154 shares of GERN, with a total valuation of $17,136,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more GERN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,953,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Geron Corporation shares by 2.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,049,476 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 285,367 shares of Geron Corporation which are valued at $11,958,876. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Geron Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,091 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,733,115 shares and is now valued at $4,442,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Geron Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.