2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

The shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerence Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Sell the CRNC stock while also putting a $17 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.42.

The shares of the company added by 13.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.89 while ending the day at $30.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -89.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. CRNC had ended its last session trading at $26.79. Cerence Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CRNC 52-week low price stands at $11.39 while its 52-week high price is $29.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerence Inc. generated 95.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. Cerence Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated PGNY as Initiated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that PGNY could surge by 0.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.86% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $26.43 and traded between $24.73 and $25.51 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $36.50 for the year while the low is $13.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.30%, as 2.64M CRNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.57% of Progyny Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 731.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… bought more PGNY shares, increasing its portfolio by 57.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… purchasing 1,052,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,895,527 shares of PGNY, with a total valuation of $67,842,198. Fred Alger Management LLC meanwhile bought more PGNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,083,358 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Progyny Inc. shares by 12.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,619,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,432 shares of Progyny Inc. which are valued at $37,944,744. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Progyny Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,254 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,064,667 shares and is now valued at $24,945,148. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Progyny Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.