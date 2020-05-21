2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Goldman was of a view that CRC is Sell in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Mizuho thinks that CRC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.72.

The shares of the company added by 7.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.57 while ending the day at $1.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a 52.34% incline from the average session volume which is 4.39 million shares. CRC had ended its last session trading at $1.52. CRC 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $22.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The California Resources Corporation generated 17.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.7%. California Resources Corporation has the potential to record -11.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. JP Morgan also rated GKOS as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that GKOS could surge by 20.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.16% to reach $47.13/share. It started the day trading at $38.13 and traded between $35.60 and $37.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GKOS’s 50-day SMA is 34.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.38. The stock has a high of $84.65 for the year while the low is $23.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.36%, as 5.02M CRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.73% of Glaukos Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GKOS shares, increasing its portfolio by 105.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,817,151 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,475,905 shares of GKOS, with a total valuation of $200,910,954. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GKOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,955,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Glaukos Corporation shares by 15.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,224,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 562,315 shares of Glaukos Corporation which are valued at $154,982,266. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Glaukos Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,683 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,643,752 shares and is now valued at $133,689,261. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Glaukos Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.