Two Stocks To Tuck Away: MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

The shares of MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on January 26, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MicroVision Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2015, to Buy the MVIS stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2013. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 07, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Stifel Nicolaus was of a view that MVIS is Hold in its latest report on November 02, 2010. Northland Securities thinks that MVIS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 560.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.27.

The shares of the company added by 12.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.84 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 56.97 million shares were traded which represents a -164.24% decline from the average session volume which is 21.56 million shares. MVIS had ended its last session trading at $0.90. MVIS 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $1.82.

The MicroVision Inc. generated 2.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. MicroVision Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.69% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $26.27 and traded between $24.61 and $24.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYE’s 50-day SMA is 23.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.11. The stock has a high of $39.88 for the year while the low is $11.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.69%, as 6.12M MVIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.83% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 80.98, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP bought more EYE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP purchasing 113,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,794,969 shares of EYE, with a total valuation of $206,566,679. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EYE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,200,854 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by 14.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,757,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 874,578 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. which are valued at $179,086,974. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,537,582 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,593,493 shares and is now valued at $148,227,565. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.