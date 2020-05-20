Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lithium Americas Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.85.

The shares of the company added by 4.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.35 while ending the day at $3.61. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -14.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. LAC had ended its last session trading at $3.44. LAC 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $6.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lithium Americas Corp. generated 82.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. Lithium Americas Corp. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $4.37 and traded between $3.985 and $4.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 2.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.41. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.64%, as 29.73M LAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.74% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.