Two Stocks To Tuck Away: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

The shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on June 18, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Williams Capital Group Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. ROTH Capital was of a view that JKS is Sell in its latest report on June 04, 2018. Goldman thinks that JKS is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.58.

The shares of the company added by 9.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.755 while ending the day at $17.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -8.23% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. JKS had ended its last session trading at $15.60. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. currently has a market cap of $771.21 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.57. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 JKS 52-week low price stands at $11.42 while its 52-week high price is $28.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. generated 894.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.38%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has the potential to record 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is now rated as Sector Perform. Credit Suisse also rated CVI as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that CVI could surge by 7.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.10% to reach $21.60/share. It started the day trading at $21.32 and traded between $20.00 and $20.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVI’s 50-day SMA is 18.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.23. The stock has a high of $55.52 for the year while the low is $13.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.77%, as 2.62M JKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.61% of CVR Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.01% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,198,718 shares of CVI, with a total valuation of $1,698,089,424. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,653,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CVR Energy Inc. shares by 15.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,764,584 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 365,205 shares of CVR Energy Inc. which are valued at $65,935,328. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CVR Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 150,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,906,038 shares and is now valued at $45,459,006.