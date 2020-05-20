Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

The shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endeavour Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the EXK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Noble Capital Markets was of a view that EXK is Market Perform in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that EXK is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.85.

The shares of the company added by 6.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.78 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 7.47 million shares were traded which represents a -165.75% decline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. EXK had ended its last session trading at $1.77. Endeavour Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 EXK 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endeavour Silver Corp. generated 14.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Endeavour Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.20% to reach $4.43/share. It started the day trading at $3.62 and traded between $3.16 and $3.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 2.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.20. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971788.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.78%, as 935,055 EXK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 980.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sagil Capital LLP sold more BBAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sagil Capital LLP selling -25,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,958 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $4,426,450. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,217,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, LGM Investments Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 24.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 853,031 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -276,700 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $2,226,411. In the same vein, DWS Investments (UK) Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 87,221 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 788,692 shares and is now valued at $2,058,486. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.