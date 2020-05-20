Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

The shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Appian Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. William Blair was of a view that APPN is Outperform in its latest report on May 16, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that APPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.03.

The shares of the company added by 7.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $53.36 while ending the day at $56.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -36.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. APPN had ended its last session trading at $52.90. Appian Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 APPN 52-week low price stands at $29.07 while its 52-week high price is $63.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Appian Corporation generated 149.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. Appian Corporation has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.1899 and traded between $1.11 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXMD’s 50-day SMA is 1.1443 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3417. The stock has a high of $4.32 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 85.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.44%, as 81.42M APPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.47% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 121,002 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,360,547 shares of TXMD, with a total valuation of $30,589,664. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TXMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,880,918 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by 1.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,348,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -284,938 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. which are valued at $25,829,849. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 999,403 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,241,860 shares and is now valued at $24,082,139. Following these latest developments, around 12.67% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.