The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO): The Fundamentals Have Changed

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.63, with weekly volatility at 5.13% and ATR at 0.73. The GEO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.95 and a $24.03 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.01 million, which was 43.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.80M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.53% on 05/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.76 before closing at $10.93. GEO’s previous close was $10.76 while the outstanding shares total 119.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.51, and a growth ratio of 0.57.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company The GEO Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GEO, the company has in raw cash 60.28 million on their books with 26.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 476526000 million total, with 385319000 million as their total liabilities.

GEO were able to record 97.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 128.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The GEO Group Inc. recorded a total of 605.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 461.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 143.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 119.39M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GEO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GEO attractive?

In related news, Chairman & CEO, ZOLEY GEORGE C bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.37, for a total value of 50,279. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman & CEO, ZOLEY GEORGE C now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,142,995. Also, Chairman & CEO, ZOLEY GEORGE C bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.24 per share, with a total market value of 1,685,280. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman & CEO, ZOLEY GEORGE C now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,164,680. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.