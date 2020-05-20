Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yum China Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Goldman was of a view that YUMC is Buy in its latest report on April 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that YUMC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.87.

The shares of the company added by 4.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.81 while ending the day at $48.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a 19.26% incline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. YUMC had ended its last session trading at $46.56. Yum China Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.41, with a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 YUMC 52-week low price stands at $38.33 while its 52-week high price is $50.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yum China Holdings Inc. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Yum China Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.58 and traded between $0.5157 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY's 50-day SMA is 0.5218 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9745. The stock has a high of $8.53 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.39%, as 16.20M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.33% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 6.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 2,714,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,666,736 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $8,085,386. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,406,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 14,381.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,609,265 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,563,625 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $5,009,823. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 527,916 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,822,920 shares and is now valued at $4,413,773. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.