Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX), Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.82.

The shares of the company added by 7.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.58 while ending the day at $9.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -97.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. EQX had ended its last session trading at $8.48. EQX 52-week low price stands at $3.65 while its 52-week high price is $10.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Equinox Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $7.84 and traded between $7.20 and $7.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPG’s 50-day SMA is 8.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.33. The stock has a high of $16.68 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.76%, as 1.06M EQX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 670.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Kensico Capital Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,014,837 shares of LPG, with a total valuation of $76,060,803. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more LPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,343,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by 118.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,997,501 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,171,424 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. which are valued at $37,936,284. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 65,737 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,678,007 shares and is now valued at $34,904,286. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Dorian LPG Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.