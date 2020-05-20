Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY), United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

The shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dycom Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2019, to Buy the DY stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on August 14, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that DY is Sector Weight in its latest report on August 13, 2018. Stifel thinks that DY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 117.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $46.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 193.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.05.

The shares of the company added by 14.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.64 while ending the day at $35.94. During the trading session, a total of 2.88 million shares were traded which represents a -232.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. DY had ended its last session trading at $31.49. Dycom Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 DY 52-week low price stands at $12.24 while its 52-week high price is $60.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dycom Industries Inc. generated 54.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 330.43%. Dycom Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Raymond James also rated UBSI as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that UBSI could surge by 16.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.52% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $25.77 and traded between $24.48 and $24.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBSI’s 50-day SMA is 24.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.87. The stock has a high of $40.70 for the year while the low is $19.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.71%, as 8.51M DY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.72% of United Bankshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UBSI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -438,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,745,149 shares of UBSI, with a total valuation of $381,844,664. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UBSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,427,536 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Bankshares Inc. shares by 11.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,676,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,005,835 shares of United Bankshares Inc. which are valued at $229,992,943. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Bankshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 91,170 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,384,850 shares and is now valued at $161,330,106. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of United Bankshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.