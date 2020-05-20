Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Co-Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Buy the CODX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2616.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.23.

The shares of the company added by 8.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.81 while ending the day at $18.85. During the trading session, a total of 8.28 million shares were traded which represents a 37.68% incline from the average session volume which is 13.28 million shares. CODX had ended its last session trading at $17.45. Co-Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.90 CODX 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $29.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Co-Diagnostics Inc. generated 17.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $38.28 and traded between $35.10 and $35.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 33.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.51. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $25.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.12%, as 6.98M CODX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.69% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 10,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,724,026 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $301,082,533. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,215,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,676,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -137,729 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $143,304,006. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,684,880 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,964,308 shares and is now valued at $115,548,726. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.