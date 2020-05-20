Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on November 02, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2015. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GCI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.91.

The shares of the company added by 15.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 7.15 million shares were traded which represents a -54.2% decline from the average session volume which is 4.64 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $1.02. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 199.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. B. Riley FBR also rated TGTX as Resumed on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that TGTX could surge by 12.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.43% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $20.08 and traded between $18.79 and $18.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGTX’s 50-day SMA is 12.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.97. The stock has a high of $21.59 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.90%, as 12.64M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.29% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 135.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more TGTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,401,046 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,788,457 shares of TGTX, with a total valuation of $150,392,254. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TGTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $109,782,434 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TG Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,498,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 37,992 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $64,657,680. Following these latest developments, around 9.91% of TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.