Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) previous close was $3.10 while the outstanding shares total 59.65M. The firm has a beta of 3.43. OIS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.35% on 05/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.03 before closing at $3.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.86 million, which was 36.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.37M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.62, with weekly volatility at 11.85% and ATR at 0.39. The OIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.52 and a $19.71 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Oil States International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $190.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OIS, the company has in raw cash 24.31 million on their books with 25.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 514548000 million total, with 176189000 million as their total liabilities.

OIS were able to record -0.43 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 15.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Oil States International Inc. recorded a total of 219.69 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 197.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.09 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.65M with the revenue now reading -6.79 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OIS attractive?

In related news, Director, SEAVER CHRISTOPHER T bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.97, for a total value of 98,250. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, TAYLOR CINDY B now bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,000. Also, VP, Controller & CAO, Taylor Brian E. sold 12,144 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.59 per share, with a total market value of 92,173. Following this completion of disposal, the VP, Controller & CAO, Taylor Brian E. now holds 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,224. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

2 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Oil States International Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.34.