Mixed Analyst Attention: Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

The shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xenetic Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.96.

The shares of the company added by 19.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -1198.25% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. XBIO had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 XBIO 52-week low price stands at $0.44 while its 52-week high price is $16.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xenetic Biosciences Inc. generated 9.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.34% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.50 and traded between $14.70 and $14.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VCEL’s 50-day SMA is 11.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.59. The stock has a high of $19.95 for the year while the low is $6.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.68%, as 5.51M XBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.35% of Vericel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 858.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more VCEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 1,471,326 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,460,755 shares of VCEL, with a total valuation of $64,680,948. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more VCEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,483,081 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. increased its Vericel Corporation shares by 21.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,266,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 568,911 shares of Vericel Corporation which are valued at $47,357,841. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vericel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,355 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,898,879 shares and is now valued at $42,033,746. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Vericel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.