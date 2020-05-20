Mixed Analyst Attention: Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW), Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

The shares of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $12 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Primo Water Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Imperial Capital was of a view that PRMW is Outperform in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that PRMW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.20.

The shares of the company added by 4.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.54 while ending the day at $11.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a 6.78% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. PRMW had ended its last session trading at $10.55. Primo Water Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PRMW 52-week low price stands at $6.33 while its 52-week high price is $16.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Primo Water Corporation generated 112.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. Primo Water Corporation has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. ROTH Capital also rated TPTX as Initiated on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that TPTX could surge by 14.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.75% to reach $65.25/share. It started the day trading at $59.4195 and traded between $55.54 and $55.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPTX’s 50-day SMA is 47.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.41. The stock has a high of $67.54 for the year while the low is $31.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.11%, as 3.13M PRMW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.63% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 323.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more TPTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -188,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,136,816 shares of TPTX, with a total valuation of $213,087,392. Cormorant Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more TPTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,455,613 worth of shares.

Similarly, OrbiMed Advisors LLC decreased its Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,745,327 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $141,411,794. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 108,729 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,023,310 shares and is now valued at $104,220,698. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.