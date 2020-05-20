Mixed Analyst Attention: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

The shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2016. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 07, 2013, to Outperform the PLG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2013. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.55.

The shares of the company added by 5.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.48 while ending the day at $1.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -121.36% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. PLG had ended its last session trading at $1.51. PLG 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $2.98.

The Platinum Group Metals Ltd. generated 2.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.3088 and traded between $0.2725 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2322 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9992. The stock has a high of $2.34 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.20%, as 15.89M PLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.24% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,419,164 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $5,451,162. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,047,392 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 2.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,787,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -253,800 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,917,478. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 181,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,060,503 shares and is now valued at $2,344,087. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.