Mixed Analyst Attention: Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

The shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pan American Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PAAS is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that PAAS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.88.

The shares of the company added by 7.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.18 while ending the day at $26.90. During the trading session, a total of 5.55 million shares were traded which represents a -19.18% decline from the average session volume which is 4.66 million shares. PAAS had ended its last session trading at $25.00. Pan American Silver Corp. currently has a market cap of $5.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 175.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.15, with a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PAAS 52-week low price stands at $10.26 while its 52-week high price is $26.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pan American Silver Corp. generated 147.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Pan American Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.62% to reach $49.14/share. It started the day trading at $49.30 and traded between $45.76 and $45.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HES’s 50-day SMA is 38.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.27. The stock has a high of $74.11 for the year while the low is $26.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.02%, as 16.75M PAAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of Hess Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -6,832,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,628,922 shares of HES, with a total valuation of $1,441,150,766. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,426,452,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Hess Corporation shares by 47.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,774,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,018,986 shares of Hess Corporation which are valued at $1,059,088,333. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hess Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,247,329 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,736,107 shares and is now valued at $716,764,244. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hess Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.