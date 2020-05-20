Mixed Analyst Attention: Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Envista Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NVST is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 14, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NVST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.61.

The shares of the company added by 10.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.69 while ending the day at $17.46. During the trading session, a total of 10.75 million shares were traded which represents a -236.09% decline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. NVST had ended its last session trading at $15.86. Envista Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NVST 52-week low price stands at $10.08 while its 52-week high price is $33.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Envista Holdings Corporation generated 353.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. Envista Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.03% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $2.335 and traded between $2.10 and $2.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 1.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.78. The stock has a high of $14.83 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.22%, as 14.91M NVST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.77% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more SLCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 377,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,155,583 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $21,418,719. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,470,975 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 15.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,530,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 880,571 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $12,538,161. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,680 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,700,609 shares and is now valued at $7,105,169. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.