Mixed Analyst Attention: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CalAmp Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the CAMP stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Northland Capital was of a view that CAMP is Outperform in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Goldman thinks that CAMP is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.49.

The shares of the company added by 6.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.32 while ending the day at $6.72. During the trading session, a total of 0.57 million shares were traded which represents a -13.06% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. CAMP had ended its last session trading at $6.28. CalAmp Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CAMP 52-week low price stands at $3.70 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CalAmp Corp. generated 107.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. CalAmp Corp. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. BMO Capital Markets also rated APLS as Initiated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that APLS could surge by 43.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.08% to reach $53.91/share. It started the day trading at $33.23 and traded between $30.40 and $30.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLS’s 50-day SMA is 29.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.82. The stock has a high of $45.04 for the year while the low is $16.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.72%, as 6.08M CAMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.47% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more APLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 140.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 6,054,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,371,998 shares of APLS, with a total valuation of $355,448,371. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. meanwhile bought more APLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $172,319,464 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 14.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,108,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 518,021 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $140,795,245. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 556,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,872,242 shares and is now valued at $98,431,733. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.