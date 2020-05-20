Mixed Analyst Attention: Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH), Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

The shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bio-Path Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 10, 2016, to Buy the BPTH stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on June 02, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that BPTH is Buy in its latest report on May 09, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.32.

The shares of the company added by 12.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $6.04. During the trading session, a total of 0.93 million shares were traded which represents a -814.05% decline from the average session volume which is 0.1 million shares. BPTH had ended its last session trading at $5.35. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.10 BPTH 52-week low price stands at $2.92 while its 52-week high price is $17.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bio-Path Holdings Inc. generated 17.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.33%. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.61% to reach $9.83/share. It started the day trading at $9.77 and traded between $9.26 and $9.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWBI’s 50-day SMA is 10.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.90. The stock has a high of $17.74 for the year while the low is $8.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.94%, as 3.32M BPTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NWBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 54,403 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,291,468 shares of NWBI, with a total valuation of $162,242,475. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NWBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,301,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares by 3.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,590,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -357,242 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $91,150,361. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,484 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,693,297 shares and is now valued at $49,795,881. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.