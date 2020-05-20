Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

The shares of Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $40 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medallia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. ROTH Capital was of a view that MDLA is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that MDLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.16.

The shares of the company added by 4.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.503 while ending the day at $27.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a 11.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. MDLA had ended its last session trading at $25.84. Medallia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MDLA 52-week low price stands at $16.04 while its 52-week high price is $44.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Medallia Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $19.25 and traded between $14.05 and $14.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACB’s 50-day SMA is 9.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.77. The stock has a high of $105.48 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 217.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.54%, as 222.97M MDLA shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 67.82, while the P/B ratio is 4.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 126.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.28% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.